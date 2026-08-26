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Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone manufacturing plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone factory and detained three foreigners. There were about 70 people at the facility during the attack.

Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone manufacturing plant

Slovak police said they had thwarted an attempt to set fire to a drone manufacturing plant in the east of the country and detained three foreign nationals. Slovak police reported this, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Two suspects were detained in Slovakia and another in Germany. They are suspected of creating a public danger and preparing to set a fire.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized pyrotechnic devices, tools, mobile phones, a camera, and a handwritten plan.

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At the time of the planned attack, about 70 people were at the facility. According to police, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

Police did not disclose the name of the facility, its exact location, or who may have been behind organizing the arson attempt.

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