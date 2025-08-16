Sixth case of botulism in Kyiv region: man hospitalized, his condition is severe

In the Kyiv region, a case of botulism has been registered for the sixth time since the beginning of the year. This case occurred in the Bila Tserkva district with a young man, UNN reports with reference to the State Food and Consumer Service.

Details

As is known, the man consumed homemade dried uneviscerated fish.

The patient experienced symptoms: nausea, vomiting, abdominal and muscle pain, thirst. After which he sought medical help and was hospitalized in the therapeutic department.

Later, the patient developed vision and speech impairments, due to which he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

The patient's condition is severe, and a sanitary and epidemiological investigation into the reported case has been initiated.

Additionally

According to the State Food and Consumer Service, botulism is a severe disease that results from consuming products containing poisonous substances (toxins) produced by Clostridium botulinum. This toxin is one of the strongest known biological poisons.

The cause of botulism can be not only the consumption of canned meat, mushrooms, vegetables, and fruits (prepared at home and purchased at spontaneous markets), canned goods in swollen "bombed" cans and with mold, but also smoked, salted, and dried products made at home.