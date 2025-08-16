Sixth case of botulism in Kyiv region: man hospitalized, his condition is severe

$41.450.00
48.440.00
uken
01:32 PM • 15212 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 24838 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 27517 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 32073 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 33895 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 41444 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 210292 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 192194 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 147444 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 135678 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 31004 views
"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - AxiosAugust 16, 07:23 AM • 8160 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meetingAugust 16, 07:47 AM • 37687 views
Rubio: Russia and US face a long road, but progress has been madeAugust 16, 08:01 AM • 13018 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhotoAugust 16, 09:33 AM • 22019 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 299750 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 258775 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 263890 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 273271 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 353308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 31146 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 28864 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 89383 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 158126 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 236336 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Times
Construction
Train

Sixth case of botulism in Kyiv region: man hospitalized, his condition is severe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The sixth case of botulism has been recorded in the Kyiv region this year. A man was hospitalized in serious condition after consuming homemade dried fish.

Sixth case of botulism in Kyiv region: man hospitalized, his condition is severe

In the Kyiv region, a case of botulism has been registered for the sixth time since the beginning of the year. This case occurred in the Bila Tserkva district with a young man, UNN reports with reference to the State Food and Consumer Service.

Details

As is known, the man consumed homemade dried uneviscerated fish.

The patient experienced symptoms: nausea, vomiting, abdominal and muscle pain, thirst. After which he sought medical help and was hospitalized in the therapeutic department.

Later, the patient developed vision and speech impairments, due to which he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

The patient's condition is severe, and a sanitary and epidemiological investigation into the reported case has been initiated.

Four cases of botulism and one mushroom poisoning were recorded in Ukraine in a week: among the victims is a child09.07.25, 16:38 • 1991 view

Additionally

According to the State Food and Consumer Service, botulism is a severe disease that results from consuming products containing poisonous substances (toxins) produced by Clostridium botulinum. This toxin is one of the strongest known biological poisons.

The cause of botulism can be not only the consumption of canned meat, mushrooms, vegetables, and fruits (prepared at home and purchased at spontaneous markets), canned goods in swollen "bombed" cans and with mold, but also smoked, salted, and dried products made at home.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Kyiv Oblast