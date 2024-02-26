Siren in Kyiv sounded due to maintenance, no air alert was announced - Kyiv City State Administration

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42107 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164946 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97619 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 340077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277939 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253631 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159737 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90571 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164946 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340077 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277939 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28940 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43638 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35567 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100873 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107495 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Siren in Kyiv sounded due to maintenance, no air alert was announced - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53190 views

During the maintenance of the warning system in Kyiv, a siren sounded but no air raid was declared, while air raids were declared in Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Siren in Kyiv sounded due to maintenance, no air alert was announced - Kyiv City State Administration

A siren was heard in Kyiv today due to maintenance work on the warning system, no air alert was announced in the city, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, UNN reports. 

Due to maintenance work on the warning system, a siren was heard in the capital.  No air raid alert was issued

- the KCSA said in a statement.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that you can follow notifications of announcements and alarms in the Kyiv Digital app. 

Currently, air alert has been declared in  Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv regions due to the threat of ballistic missile use, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Poltava
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv
Kharkiv
