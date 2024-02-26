Siren in Kyiv sounded due to maintenance, no air alert was announced - Kyiv City State Administration

A siren was heard in Kyiv today due to maintenance work on the warning system, no air alert was announced in the city, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, UNN reports.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that you can follow notifications of announcements and alarms in the Kyiv Digital app.

Currently, air alert has been declared in Kirovohrad, Poltava and Kharkiv regions due to the threat of ballistic missile use, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.