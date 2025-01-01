Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements took place in the frontline: where the biggest number

Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line and stop the enemy's offensive. Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Kursk region, where our defenders repelled 31 attacks, UNN reports according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details by area

Kursk region: The enemy carried out 31 attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, one missile strike, nine air strikes and 198 artillery attacks were carried out.

Vremivsk sector: There were 12 attacks in the areas of Dachne, Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and Novyi Komar. Five of the attacks are ongoing.

Pokrovsk sector: 17 attacks were registered. Fighting took place near Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiyivka and Novovasylivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.

Kurakhove sector: There were 11 attacks near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka and Kurakhove. Three fighting incidents are ongoing.

Liman sector: The aggressor attacked six times in the areas of Novosergiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka and Ivanivka.

Kramatorsk sector: Nine attacks were repelled in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyne. One firefight is still ongoing.

Toretsk sector: Five attacks were registered in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One battle is ongoing.

Kupiansk sector: Three enemy attempts to advance to our positions near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

Orikhivsk sector: One firefight took place near Novoandriivka, the enemy did not succeed.

Dnipro sector: Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia and Siverskyi directions .

Ukrainian troops continue to deplete the enemy on all fronts.