Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements took place in the frontline: where the biggest number

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155791 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131825 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139145 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111663 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136082 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135418 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66959 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104299 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106488 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184736 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135413 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144509 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136036 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153099 views
Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements took place in the frontline: where the biggest number

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements took place in the frontline: where the biggest number

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25336 views

Ukrainian troops are holding back the enemy's offensive in various frontline areas.

Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line and stop the enemy's offensive. Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Kursk region, where our defenders repelled 31 attacks, UNN reports according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Details by area

Kursk region: The enemy carried out 31 attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, one missile strike, nine air strikes and 198 artillery attacks were carried out. 

Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk region, Russia has lost more than 38 thousand military - Syrsky01.01.25, 16:59 • 54849 views

Vremivsk sector: There were 12 attacks in the areas of Dachne, Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and Novyi Komar. Five of the attacks are ongoing. 

Pokrovsk sector: 17 attacks were registered. Fighting took place near Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiyivka and Novovasylivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing. 

Kurakhove sector: There were 11 attacks near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka and Kurakhove. Three fighting incidents are ongoing. 

Assault operations in Kurakhove urban area: the enemy is trying to break through the defense30.12.24, 10:16 • 31473 views

Liman sector: The aggressor attacked six times in the areas of Novosergiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka and Ivanivka. 

Kramatorsk sector: Nine attacks were repelled in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyne. One firefight is still ongoing. 

Toretsk sector: Five attacks were registered in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One battle is ongoing. 

Kupiansk sector: Three enemy attempts to advance to our positions near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka. 

Orikhivsk sector: One firefight took place near Novoandriivka, the enemy did not succeed. 

Dnipro sector: Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack. 

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia and Siverskyi directions

Ukrainian troops continue to deplete the enemy on all fronts.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising