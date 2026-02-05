Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also falls

$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Popular news
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 3888 views
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a yearFebruary 4, 08:53 PM • 3672 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 8204 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 4478 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 6044 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 34911 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 65459 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 66040 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 105143 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 112356 views
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 6192 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 4008 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 6034 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 10702 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 9014 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also falls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The price of silver fell by 17% on February 5, negating a two-day recovery, while gold dropped by 3.5%. The decline is attributed to a massive exit from positions due to deteriorating sentiment and uncertainty surrounding the Fed.

Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also falls

The precious metals market is experiencing a new wave of turbulence: on Thursday, February 5, the price of silver fell by 17%, effectively erasing the results of a two-day recovery. After reaching an all-time high at the end of January, the white metal has already lost more than a third of its value, trying to find a new support level amid low liquidity and changing investor expectations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The sudden drop in the spot price of silver, which briefly exceeded $90 an ounce during Asian trading, is attributed by analysts to a "feedback effect." Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., notes that the deterioration in sentiment has affected most asset classes. This triggered a massive exit from leveraged positions, further exacerbating the collapse.

Gold also did not remain aloof, showing a 3.5% drop. The situation is exacerbated by a change in rhetoric regarding the US Federal Reserve. Kevin Warsh's nomination for Fed chairman has introduced uncertainty: although Donald Trump publicly supports interest rate cuts, Warsh's reputation as a proponent of tight monetary policy is forcing investors to re-evaluate inflation hedging risks.

Impact on the industrial metals market

The collapse of precious metals also dragged down the industrial sector. The price of copper fell by more than 1%, dropping below the psychological mark of $13,000 per ton. This indicates a general cooling of the speculative impulse that dominated the markets in January.

Standard Chartered experts warn that volatility will persist until there is a clear understanding of the Fed's next steps. Despite the current correction, many analysts consider it a "healthy pullback" after parabolic growth. They point out that structural factors - industrial silver deficit and demand from the AI and solar energy sectors - remain unchanged, which could lead to price stabilization in the second quarter of 2026. 

Gold stabilizes after record fall: buyers return to market04.02.26, 05:41 • 3936 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
