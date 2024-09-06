Sibiga spoke with Moldovan Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening relations and work towards EU accession
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga and Mihály Popšoj discussed strengthening bilateral relations and joint work on Ukraine's accession to the EU. The ministers agreed to maintain a close dialogue and thanked for their mutual support.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that he had a telephone conversation with Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihail Popschi, UNN reports.
I had a conversation with my Moldovan counterpart, Mihail Popschi, during which I thanked him for his solidarity and support for Moldova. We discussed ways to strengthen our good neighborly relations and work together on our EU accession agenda. We agreed to maintain a close dialogue
