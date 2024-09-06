Sibiga has his first phone conversation as Foreign Minister: he calls Sikorsky

Newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. This conversation was Sibiga's first as head of the diplomatic mission. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This morning, I had my first phone conversation as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with my Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski to reaffirm the Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership and good neighborly relations.

I thanked Poland for its support of Ukraine, briefed Minister Sikorski on the situation at the front and emphasized the importance of further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine and Poland share a common enemy and a common goal - to keep our bilateral ties strong. As a sign of respect, we had a conversation in Polish. I look forward to welcoming my Polish counterpart to Kyiv soon," said Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Andrii Sybigu was appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine