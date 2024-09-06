Sibiga has his first phone conversation as Foreign Minister: he calls Sikorsky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199063 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153877 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153066 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187368 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72113 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41983 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 52700 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81327 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 59431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198694 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202251 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150032 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144253 views
Sibiga has his first phone conversation as Foreign Minister: he calls Sikorsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23677 views

Andriy Sybiga, Ukraine's newly appointed Foreign Minister, had a telephone conversation with Radoslaw Sikorski. They discussed the Ukrainian-Polish partnership and the situation on the frontline.

Newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. This conversation was Sibiga's first as head of the diplomatic mission. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This morning, I had my first phone conversation as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with my Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski to reaffirm the Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership and good neighborly relations.

I thanked Poland for its support of Ukraine, briefed Minister Sikorski on the situation at the front and emphasized the importance of further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine and Poland share a common enemy and a common goal - to keep our bilateral ties strong. As a sign of respect, we had a conversation in Polish. I look forward to welcoming my Polish counterpart to Kyiv soon," said Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Andrii Sybigu was appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

