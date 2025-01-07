Sibiga confirms postponement of Kellogg's visit to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga confirmed the postponement of the visit of Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Ukraine, which was planned before the inauguration of Donald Trump, reports a correspondent of UNN.

"We welcome visits, all visits from our American friends. This is the first position. The second position is that we hope that after the inauguration, the first visits of the new administration, leaders, and executives will take place in Ukraine. The third position is that the meeting and visits of General Kellogg are extremely important for us, and I am sure that this meeting will take place in due course, and we are in contact to clearly define the time frame for holding and filling this meeting with maximum content," Sibiga said.

US President-elect Donald Trump has planned to postpone the trip of his representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv and other European capitals.