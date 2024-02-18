Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele: investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 18, 2024, one of the Telegram channels published a message about the execution of 6 captured defenders of the mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at one of the positions in Avdiivka.

It is noted that our defenders were seriously wounded, could not move on their own and were waiting for evacuation.

In addition, on the same day, prosecutors found a video with a fragment of the murder of two more Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vesele, Bakhmut district.

The drone footage shows how, during the assault on our positions today, a representative of the Russian Federation fired at point blank range at first one captured Ukrainian soldier and then another.

Not wanting to leave the prisoners alive, the occupier deliberately killed them with automatic weapons. - the prosecutor's office commented.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a grave international crime.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 18, the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the Russian occupiers shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia military unit.

In addition, earlier this month, it was reported that the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers. The Russians shot one unarmed prisoner and killed another by throwing a grenade into a dugout.