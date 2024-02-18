Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele: investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111140 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253740 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174851 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165978 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227701 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele: investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele: investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104985 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 18, 2024, one of the Telegram channels published a message about the execution of 6 captured defenders of the mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at one of the positions in Avdiivka.

It is noted that our defenders were seriously wounded, could not move on their own and were waiting for evacuation.

In addition, on the same day, prosecutors found a video with a fragment of the murder of two more Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vesele, Bakhmut district.

The drone footage shows how, during the assault on our positions today, a representative of the Russian Federation fired at point blank range at first one captured Ukrainian soldier and then another.

Image

Faces of russian terrorist attacks: Ukrainian medics bring the shot ambulance to the UK18.02.24, 03:33 • 32214 views

Not wanting to leave the prisoners alive, the occupier deliberately killed them with automatic weapons.

- the prosecutor's office commented.
Image

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and a grave international crime.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 18, the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the Russian occupiers shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia military unit.

In addition, earlier this month, it was reported that the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers. The Russians shot one unarmed prisoner and killed another by throwing a grenade into a dugout.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
bakhmutBakhmut

