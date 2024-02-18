Faces of russian terrorist attacks: Ukrainian medics bring the shot ambulance to the UK

Ukrainian frontline medics brought a shot ambulance from Kharkiv to London to demonstrate to the world the russian nature of warfare. This is reported by UNITED24, UNN reports.

A shot-up ambulance brought by Ukrainian frontline medical workers from Kharkiv appeared in the center of London to show the world the consequences of russian terrorist attacks during the war.

3According to reports, since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 500 ambulances have been damaged, destroyed or captured by russian troops.

Thanks to the support of every donor and partner of UNITED24, the organization has purchased 101 resuscitation vehicles that are now saving lives every day.

UAH 198.8 million will be allocated from the UNITED24 account to meet healthcare needs