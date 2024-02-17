UAH 198.8 million will be allocated from the UNITED24 account to meet healthcare needs

The government has decided to distribute and allocate funds from the UNITED24 account for the purchase of medical equipment and vehicles. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution "On Distribution and Allocation of Funds in 2024 from the Account for Meeting Healthcare Needs Opened for the Ministry of Health at the National Bank".

According to this decision, UAH 198.8 million will be allocated from the UNITED24 account under the new budget program for the purchase of medical devices.

According to the information, these funds will be used to purchase expensive medical equipment, specialized ambulances, as well as technical inspection, examination, technical condition checks and testing services.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine has been designated as the main spending unit and responsible executor under the new budget program, and the State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" has been designated as the recipient of funds.

