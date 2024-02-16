Government allocates UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of shelters in educational institutions - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocates UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of shelters in educational institutions and UAH 1.5 billion for the development of the New Ukrainian School. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We are allocating UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of shelters. Educational security services will start working in four hundred educational institutions - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government is allocating UAH 1.5 billion for the development of the New Ukrainian School. He noted that education is the fifth priority of the Government Plan for 2024, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today .

We are updating vocational education. We plan to launch 80 training and practical centers to train specialists who will be in demand in the labor market and have up-to-date industry knowledge - Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

Since October 2023, you can personally monitor the repair of shelters across Ukraine. Currently, there are reportedly 61,328 functioning shelters of various types in the Ukrainian civil defense fund, many of which are in poor condition.

Hundreds of kilometers of new fortifications built along the frontline in Donetsk region - Shmyhal