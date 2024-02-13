Hundreds of kilometers of new fortifications built along the frontline in Donetsk region - Shmyhal

In Donetsk region, hundreds of kilometers of new fortifications have been built along the entire front line. And the pace of construction is constantly growing. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Today, I personally inspected the progress of the construction of fortifications and engineering barriers in Donetsk Oblast with the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin. Intensive work has been going on since last year. So far, hundreds of kilometers of new fortifications have been built along the entire front line. And the pace of construction is constantly increasing - Shmyhal said.

He noted that in this context, a separate area of work is attracting engineering equipment from partners. He noted that the provision of equipment was discussed at meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

- These include machines for excavation and obstacle removal, mine and explosive disposal machines, repair and evacuation vehicles, trucks, tractors and many other engineering equipment that Ukraine needs. We are working to ensure that these auxiliary means are sufficient - Shmyhal said.

Government officials held a Cabinet meeting in the East. The government's top priorities for 2024 include protecting the country from Russian occupiers and strengthening the army.