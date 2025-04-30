Shooting in Sweden: Three people killed
Police are investigating the incident as murder. The suspect probably fled the scene on an electric scooter, the motive for the crime is still unknown.
Three people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala. This is stated in a statement by the local police, reports UNN.
It is noted that law enforcement officers are investigating the death of people as murder.
A large-scale police operation is underway near Vaksala Square in Uppsala. The suspect allegedly fled the scene on an electric scooter
The motive for the crime is currently unknown.
