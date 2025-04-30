Shooting in Sweden: Three people killed

Three people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting in the Swedish city of Uppsala. This is stated in a statement by the local police, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers are investigating the death of people as murder.

A large-scale police operation is underway near Vaksala Square in Uppsala. The suspect allegedly fled the scene on an electric scooter - reported the public broadcaster SVT.

The motive for the crime is currently unknown.

Let us remind you

In mid-April, near the student center of Florida State University in Tallahassee, USA, a shooting occurred, killing two people and injuring six others. A 20-year-old student of the same educational institution is suspected of committing the crime.

