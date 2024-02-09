Shmyhal: Ukraine is creating an industrial defense committee, arms manufacturers are to be involved in it

The Industrial Defense Committee of Ukraine, headed by the Prime Minister, is being launched today to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry, and arms manufacturers are to be involved, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday after a government meeting, UNN reports.

It is important to establish systematic work to strengthen our defense industry. In this direction, today we are establishing the Industrial Defense Committee of Ukraine. It is headed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine - Shmyhal wrote on social media.

According to him, the committee will also include the Minister of Strategic Industries, the Minister of Defense, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economy, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, the Minister of Finance, the Interior Minister and the Head of the Security Service.

"We also want to involve arms manufacturers, independent experts and specialists in the committee's work. Our task is to bring the Ukrainian defense industry to a new level, create a unique system of support for manufacturers, provide more incentives, and increase the level of interaction with international companies in this industry," Shmyhal said.

Clear planning and implementation of new technical solutions: Syrskyi outlines new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine