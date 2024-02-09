Clear planning and implementation of new technical solutions: Syrskyi outlines new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 33406 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111184 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262786 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176121 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166696 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233835 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80270 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 60532 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 36691 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 72719 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 29260 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231273 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111189 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89763 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 94129 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116507 views
Clear planning and implementation of new technical solutions: Syrskyi outlines new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108146 views

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky outlined new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clear planning that takes into account the needs of advanced units for modern weapons and the introduction of new technical solutions.

New tasks are on the agenda for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, clear planning of actions of all military command and control bodies, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons. Also, the introduction of new technical solutions is one of the future vectors for building victory. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN. 

New tasks are on the agenda. First of all, it is a clear and detailed planning of actions of all military command and control bodies, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by international partners. The fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units has been and remains the main task of military logistics

- said Syrsky.

Thus, he noted that the task of headquarters at all levels is  to know all the needs of the front without exception and to be aware of the situation in each section of the front. 

"It is the qualification of military command and control personnel that is crucial for the development and successful implementation of ideas and plans," noted Syrskyi. 

He also noted that the lives and health of servicemen have always been and remain the main value of the Ukrainian army. "Therefore, maintaining a balance between performing combat missions and restoring units and subunits with intensified training and education of personnel remains as relevant as ever," the Commander-in-Chief said. 

He also pointed out that the introduction of new technical solutions and scaling of successful experience, such as the use of unmanned systems and modern means of electronic warfare, is one of the future vectors of building victory. 

"Only changes and continuous improvement of means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path," Syrsky summarized. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

