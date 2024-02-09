Clear planning and implementation of new technical solutions: Syrskyi outlines new tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

New tasks are on the agenda for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, clear planning of actions of all military command and control bodies, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons. Also, the introduction of new technical solutions is one of the future vectors for building victory. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to UNN.

New tasks are on the agenda. First of all, it is a clear and detailed planning of actions of all military command and control bodies, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by international partners. The fastest and most rational distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units has been and remains the main task of military logistics - said Syrsky.

Thus, he noted that the task of headquarters at all levels is to know all the needs of the front without exception and to be aware of the situation in each section of the front.

"It is the qualification of military command and control personnel that is crucial for the development and successful implementation of ideas and plans," noted Syrskyi.

He also noted that the lives and health of servicemen have always been and remain the main value of the Ukrainian army. "Therefore, maintaining a balance between performing combat missions and restoring units and subunits with intensified training and education of personnel remains as relevant as ever," the Commander-in-Chief said.

He also pointed out that the introduction of new technical solutions and scaling of successful experience, such as the use of unmanned systems and modern means of electronic warfare, is one of the future vectors of building victory.

"Only changes and continuous improvement of means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path," Syrsky summarized.

US reacts to personnel changes in the Armed Forces and appointment of Syrsky