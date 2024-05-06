Shmyhal on sending NATO troops to Ukraine: “If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful”

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100770 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253738 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174850 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41138 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23331 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28370 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34583 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31958 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239198 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225837 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100770 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70910 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114415 views
Actual
Shmyhal on sending NATO troops to Ukraine: “If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23105 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine said that reinforcements from NATO countries would help push back the Russian occupiers, and Kyiv would be grateful for additional troops.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that reinforcements from NATO countries would help push back the Russian occupiers. If the time comes, Kyiv will be grateful to its partners for this. Shmyhal said this live on Rosemary Barton, UNN reports with reference to CBC.

Details 

Asked whether Ukraine would welcome additional troops from NATO countries - something French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested - Shmyhal said that reinforcements would certainly help push back the Russians. 

But for now, he said, Ukraine is asking its partners to provide military equipment.

"If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful and we will be happy," Shmyhal said. 

Context 

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

