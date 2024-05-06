Shmyhal on sending NATO troops to Ukraine: “If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that reinforcements from NATO countries would help push back the Russian occupiers. If the time comes, Kyiv will be grateful to its partners for this. Shmyhal said this live on Rosemary Barton, UNN reports with reference to CBC.

Details

Asked whether Ukraine would welcome additional troops from NATO countries - something French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested - Shmyhal said that reinforcements would certainly help push back the Russians.

But for now, he said, Ukraine is asking its partners to provide military equipment.

"If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful and we will be happy," Shmyhal said.

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years.