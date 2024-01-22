Shmyhal meets with Tusk in Kyiv: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland pay tribute to the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102795 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113249 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143504 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177578 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284677 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178282 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75368 views
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32362 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35609 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46078 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65762 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236998 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262182 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65762 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107402 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107362 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123436 views
Shmyhal meets with Tusk in Kyiv: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland pay tribute to the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26888 views

On the Day of Unity of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk honored the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Kyiv today. On the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the two prime ministers took part in the commemoration of the heroes who gave their lives in the struggle for Ukraine's independence and freedom. This was announced on Monday by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, together with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, we honored the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that "our fight against the Russian aggressor is a fight for freedom and values of the entire democratic world.

"We are grateful for the support of our partners who stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people in this war," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

Recall

Today, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Ukraine for the first time since his appointment.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Politics

Contact us about advertising