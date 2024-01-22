Shmyhal meets with Tusk in Kyiv: Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland pay tribute to the memory of defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Kyiv today. On the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the two prime ministers took part in the commemoration of the heroes who gave their lives in the struggle for Ukraine's independence and freedom. This was announced on Monday by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, together with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, we honored the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who fell in the war," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that "our fight against the Russian aggressor is a fight for freedom and values of the entire democratic world.

"We are grateful for the support of our partners who stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people in this war," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

Recall

Today, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Ukraine for the first time since his appointment.