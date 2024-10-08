ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51908 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101749 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164386 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136406 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142309 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138648 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180959 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
Shmyhal: 58% of the general budget fund expenditures were spent on the army in 9 months

Shmyhal: 58% of the general budget fund expenditures were spent on the army in 9 months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11459 views

In the first 9 months of 2023, Ukraine spent 58% of the general fund of the state budget on the army. Prime Minister Shmyhal calls it a challenge to find additional resources to cover military spending in 2025.

In 9 months of 2023, Ukraine spent 58% of the general fund of the state budget on the army, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday following a government meeting, calling it a challenge to find additional resources to cover military spending in 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"The security and defense of our country is the main task for the government and the state. In the first 9 months of this year, the general fund of the state budget received over UAH 1.5 trillion. For every hryvnia paid, we are grateful to conscientious taxpayers - citizens and businesses. It is with these funds that the state finances defense. At the same time, over the same period, Ukraine spent more than UAH 2.3 trillion from the general fund of the state budget. About 58% of this amount was spent on the army. Today, the common task of all branches of government is to find additional resources to cover military spending in 2025," Prime Minister Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's exports increased by 36% in 9 months - Shmyhal08.10.24, 12:33 • 10450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

