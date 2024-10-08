Shmyhal: 58% of the general budget fund expenditures were spent on the army in 9 months

In 9 months of 2023, Ukraine spent 58% of the general fund of the state budget on the army, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday following a government meeting, calling it a challenge to find additional resources to cover military spending in 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"The security and defense of our country is the main task for the government and the state. In the first 9 months of this year, the general fund of the state budget received over UAH 1.5 trillion. For every hryvnia paid, we are grateful to conscientious taxpayers - citizens and businesses. It is with these funds that the state finances defense. At the same time, over the same period, Ukraine spent more than UAH 2.3 trillion from the general fund of the state budget. About 58% of this amount was spent on the army. Today, the common task of all branches of government is to find additional resources to cover military spending in 2025," Prime Minister Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

