Shakhtar defeated Lech in the first leg of the Conference League Round of 16

Ukrainian "Shakhtar" defeated Polish "Lech" in the 1/8 final match of the Conference League, beating the opponent with a score of 3:1, reports UNN.

The Ukrainian team did not start the match very actively, and "Lech" had several good approaches to Dmytro Riznyk's goal, but closer to the second half of the half, the miners managed to push back the Polish team and, thanks to Marlon Gomes' efforts, opened the scoring. The goal was scored in the 36th minute.

After the break, "Shakhtar" continued to control the game and increased their lead.

The second goal against "Lech" was scored by Neverton, taking advantage of a defensive error by the opponent. The ball hit the back of the Poles' net in the 48th minute.

Then the Polish team managed to respond with a goal and reduced the deficit, with Ishak scoring in the 70th minute. However, the intrigue did not last long. Towards the end of the match, Brazilian midfielder Izaki Silva put an end to the game, scoring Shakhtar's third goal. The goal was spectacular, the Brazilian scored with an overhead kick.

As a result, the Donetsk club secured a confident 3:1 victory, taking a significant step towards a successful completion of the European cup confrontation.

The fate of the confrontation will be finally determined by the results of two matches.