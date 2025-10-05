Several Tu-95 aircraft took off: there is a threat of a missile attack

On the night of Sunday, October 5, several Tu-95 aircraft were detected taking off in Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine warn of a possible missile attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Attention! Several Tu-95 aircraft have been detected taking off from Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia). - the message says.

"Follow our messages! In case of an air raid alert, go to a shelter!" - urged the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

