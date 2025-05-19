Seven people were injured, one of them died: an ambulance collided with a car in Izmail.
Kyiv • UNN
In Izmail, an ambulance and a car collided. The driver of the car did not give way to the ambulance with its siren on. Seven people were injured, and one woman, born in 1948, died in the hospital.
Seven people were injured, one of them died, in a road accident involving an ambulance and a car that occurred at the intersection of Bolgradska and Bilhorod-Dnistrovska streets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the communications department of the Odesa region police.
Details
It was preliminarily established that a 68-year-old driver of a car at a regulated intersection did not give way to an emergency medical vehicle that was moving with flashing lights and a siren, resulting in a collision of vehicles.
In the road accident, the driver and passenger of the car, the driver and four passengers of the "ambulance" were injured. All of them were taken to a medical facility, where one of the injured women, born in 1948, unfortunately died. The drivers of the vehicles will be checked for intoxication
An investigative team is working at the scene. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.
Let us remind you
