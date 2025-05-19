Seven people were injured, one of them died: an ambulance collided with a car in Izmail.

Seven people were injured, one of them died, in a road accident involving an ambulance and a car that occurred at the intersection of Bolgradska and Bilhorod-Dnistrovska streets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the communications department of the Odesa region police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a 68-year-old driver of a car at a regulated intersection did not give way to an emergency medical vehicle that was moving with flashing lights and a siren, resulting in a collision of vehicles.

In the road accident, the driver and passenger of the car, the driver and four passengers of the "ambulance" were injured. All of them were taken to a medical facility, where one of the injured women, born in 1948, unfortunately died. The drivers of the vehicles will be checked for intoxication - the police said.

An investigative team is working at the scene. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Let us remind you

On May 15, at approximately 19:00, near the village of Drozdyn in the Rivne region, a law enforcement officer committed a traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a woman. He was detained, criminal proceedings were opened and a preventive measure was chosen.