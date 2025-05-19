Seven people were injured, one of them died: an ambulance collided with a car in Izmail.

$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20436 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26686 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109370 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40983 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41720 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34539 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25248 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62850 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34870 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73876 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20436 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109370 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62850 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238150 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450588 views
How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38542 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103519 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190417 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92380 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93033 views
Seven people were injured, one of them died: an ambulance collided with a car in Izmail.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In Izmail, an ambulance and a car collided. The driver of the car did not give way to the ambulance with its siren on. Seven people were injured, and one woman, born in 1948, died in the hospital.

Seven people were injured, one of them died: an ambulance collided with a car in Izmail.

Seven people were injured, one of them died, in a road accident involving an ambulance and a car that occurred at the intersection of Bolgradska and Bilhorod-Dnistrovska streets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the communications department of the Odesa region police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a 68-year-old driver of a car at a regulated intersection did not give way to an emergency medical vehicle that was moving with flashing lights and a siren, resulting in a collision of vehicles.

In the road accident, the driver and passenger of the car, the driver and four passengers of the "ambulance" were injured. All of them were taken to a medical facility, where one of the injured women, born in 1948, unfortunately died. The drivers of the vehicles will be checked for intoxication

- the police said.

An investigative team is working at the scene. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.  

Let us remind you

On May 15, at approximately 19:00, near the village of Drozdyn in the Rivne region, a law enforcement officer committed a traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a woman. He was detained, criminal proceedings were opened and a preventive measure was chosen.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Ukraine
Odesa
