Seven combat engagements take place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 31609 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98604 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172683 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164244 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148136 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52525 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72134 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109489 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44497 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78510 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 31587 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22822 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109489 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112331 views
Actual
Seven combat engagements take place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Seven combat engagements take place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11706 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, seven combat engagements took place, in particular in the vicinity of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil, where Russian proxies made 16 attempts to improve their tactical position, and Ukrainian troops gave a worthy rebuff to the occupants.

Seven combat engagements are taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, in particular in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides an update as of 17:00 on May 23.

The General Staff informs that the enemy continues active offensive actions in most areas. The occupants have already made 53 attempts to advance this day. Most of them were in the defense lines of military units in the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repulsing the enemy's assault groups.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants have already attacked our defense lines 13 times. Eight of these attacks are still ongoing, in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Ivanivka. In addition, the enemy conducted three air strikes, firing unguided missiles near Andriivka, Serhiivka and Makiivka

 , the statement said.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers do not allow the invaders to increase their efforts, keep them under fire control and deplete the enemy's offensive potential. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Seven combat engagements are taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, in particular in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. In total, the enemy has made 16 attempts to improve the tactical situation. Ukrainian defenders are fiercely resisting the occupants

- the General Staff informs.

It is reported that Russian terrorists supported their actions with six air strikes - today bombs fell near Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Netaylove, and the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles near Umanske.

The rest of the areas currently have no significant changes in the situation.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that in Kharkiv region Russian troops are completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, the enemy has switched to active defense near Liptsy, and the situation is difficult in the vicinity of Kyslivka. The most intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

Contact us about advertising