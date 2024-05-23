Seven combat engagements take place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Seven combat engagements are taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, in particular in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides an update as of 17:00 on May 23.

The General Staff informs that the enemy continues active offensive actions in most areas. The occupants have already made 53 attempts to advance this day. Most of them were in the defense lines of military units in the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repulsing the enemy's assault groups.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants have already attacked our defense lines 13 times. Eight of these attacks are still ongoing, in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Ivanivka. In addition, the enemy conducted three air strikes, firing unguided missiles near Andriivka, Serhiivka and Makiivka , the statement said.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers do not allow the invaders to increase their efforts, keep them under fire control and deplete the enemy's offensive potential. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Seven combat engagements are taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, in particular in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. In total, the enemy has made 16 attempts to improve the tactical situation. Ukrainian defenders are fiercely resisting the occupants - the General Staff informs.

It is reported that Russian terrorists supported their actions with six air strikes - today bombs fell near Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Netaylove, and the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles near Umanske.

The rest of the areas currently have no significant changes in the situation.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that in Kharkiv region Russian troops are completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, the enemy has switched to active defense near Liptsy, and the situation is difficult in the vicinity of Kyslivka. The most intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.