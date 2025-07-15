Serious water supply disruptions possible in Konotop: what is known

In Konotop, Sumy region, there may be water supply interruptions, up to hourly supply, after a fire, said the city mayor Artem Semenikhin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The fire that happened this morning is very bad... Now serious interruptions in water supply are possible. It may even come to hourly water supply. - wrote Semenikhin.

Currently, according to him, specialists "are deciding what can be done."

At the same time, the mayor of Konotop does not name the cause of the fire. In the morning, Semenikhin reported that "the night passed peacefully for us." In the evening, he reported about enemy "Shaheds" over the city.

