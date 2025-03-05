Serbia is negotiating with Russia for gas supplies for 30 years
Kyiv • UNN
Serbia is in talks with Russia regarding a new contract for the supply of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for 30 years. The gas will be transported via the "Balkan Stream," and prices are expected to be among the lowest in Europe.
Serbia is negotiating a new gas supply contract with Russia. According to Dušan Bajatović, the president of the state gas company "Serbiagas", the contract is expected to last at least 30 years.
This is reported by Wprost, writes UNN.
The parties have already reached an agreement on the volumes of supply. Under the new contract, Serbia will receive 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The gas will be transported via the "Balkan Stream" pipeline.
Currently, the country imports 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. From 2023, Serbia will also import gas from Azerbaijan through Bulgaria, however, it remains heavily dependent on Russian supplies (domestic production covers only 15% of annual needs).
Unlike many European Union countries, Serbia has not restricted the import of Russian energy resources.
Serbia is currently purchasing gas from Russia under a three-year contract that came into effect in 2022 and ends in May 2025, with prices under this contract being among the lowest in Europe.
Recall
On January 12, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Azerbaijan will not stop gas supplies to the country, despite force majeure circumstances. Earlier, it was reported that there was a loss of daily supply of 1.7 million cubic meters of gas.