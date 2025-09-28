September 29 will see rain in the west and north, wet snow possible in the Carpathians - Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict variable cloudiness across Ukraine on September 29. Moderate rains are expected in the west and north, with wet snow possible in the Carpathians. This is according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian forecasters, the rest of Ukraine will be without precipitation at night, with light rain possible during the day.

The wind will be predominantly easterly, 5–10 m/s. The temperature at night will range from 4 to 9°C, and during the day – 13–18°C, in the west and north of the country – 9–14°C. Wet snow is expected in the high-altitude Carpathians: around 0°C at night, and 1–5°C during the day.

Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperature