Selling disability for $13,000 - a doctor and two intermediaries detained in Poltava region

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Poltava region, law enforcement officers exposed a scheme for illegal registration of disability groups for conscripts. A doctor-orthopedist, a member of the expert team for assessing a person's daily functioning, and two intermediaries have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, one of the intermediaries sought out men who wanted to avoid mobilization and received money from them. Subsequently, the funds were transferred to the doctor through another participant to make the "necessary" decision.

The investigation established that the scheme involved phased payment.

In 2025, one of the clients transferred 3,000 US dollars for the preparation of medical documentation, and in March 2026, another 10,000 US dollars for the establishment of a disability group. The intermediary kept part of the funds, and the rest was distributed among other participants. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

After receiving the money, the conscript was assigned a group III disability, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The doctor is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit, combined with extortion, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. One of the accomplices is accused of aiding in receiving an unlawful benefit, and the other of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of an authorized person. - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

In Ukraine, large-scale facts of illegal appropriation of budget funds were exposed during the execution of contracts within the Medical Guarantees Program between the National Health Service of Ukraine and healthcare institutions. The amount of damages, preliminarily, is 108.3 million hryvnias.