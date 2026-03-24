Selling disability for $13,000 - a doctor and two intermediaries detained in Poltava region

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 5302 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
03:46 PM • 13118 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
02:45 PM • 15187 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18557 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 31013 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 30828 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18344 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 33050 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 69720 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 58466 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
0.9m/s
42%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 35842 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhotoMarch 24, 10:02 AM • 55008 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicantsMarch 24, 10:20 AM • 35955 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 45892 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 29402 views
Publications
Tuberculosis - what symptoms to look for, where to get treatment, and how to vaccinate a childPhoto03:18 PM • 13721 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 30965 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 30792 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 45957 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhotoMarch 24, 10:02 AM • 55076 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Israel
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 29508 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 40980 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 38958 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 36023 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 85278 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
ChatGPT
Heating

Selling disability for $13,000 - a doctor and two intermediaries detained in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

In Poltava region, a doctor and two intermediaries who arranged fictitious disabilities were exposed. For their services, the participants of the scheme received $13,000 from a client.

Selling disability for $13,000 - a doctor and two intermediaries detained in Poltava region
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Poltava region, law enforcement officers exposed a scheme for illegal registration of disability groups for conscripts. A doctor-orthopedist, a member of the expert team for assessing a person's daily functioning, and two intermediaries have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, one of the intermediaries sought out men who wanted to avoid mobilization and received money from them. Subsequently, the funds were transferred to the doctor through another participant to make the "necessary" decision.

The investigation established that the scheme involved phased payment.

In 2025, one of the clients transferred 3,000 US dollars for the preparation of medical documentation, and in March 2026, another 10,000 US dollars for the establishment of a disability group. The intermediary kept part of the funds, and the rest was distributed among other participants.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

After receiving the money, the conscript was assigned a group III disability, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The doctor is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit, combined with extortion, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. One of the accomplices is accused of aiding in receiving an unlawful benefit, and the other of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of an authorized person.

- the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

In Ukraine, large-scale facts of illegal appropriation of budget funds were exposed during the execution of contracts within the Medical Guarantees Program between the National Health Service of Ukraine and healthcare institutions. The amount of damages, preliminarily, is 108.3 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine