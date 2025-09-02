"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online

A scandal erupted around the judge of the show "MasterChef" Hector Jimenez-Bravo after the appearance of explicit videos and his alleged correspondence online. The chef admitted that the videos are real, but explained: they were recorded for a loved one and were already used against him for blackmail. He insists that the "leaked" correspondence is fake and promised to take the matter to court, writes UNN.

Details

Explicit videos with Hector Jimenez-Bravo appeared online, as well as messages where the "MasterChef" judge allegedly writes to his victims on Instagram and asks them to switch to TG. There, he supposedly showers them with compliments and shows off a lavish lifestyle. But then - he asks them to send their intimate photos and sends his own, and in the end simply "blocks the victim," as noted online. Also among the correspondence are those that indicate alleged sexual contacts of the host with teenage boys, whom he allegedly invited to his place.

Hector Jimenez-Bravo reacted to the accusations, confirming that the videos where he flirts on camera are real. According to him, these recordings were made for a loved one, and earlier attempts were made to use them for blackmail.

I am currently consulting with lawyers. This is not a joke. The person who slanders must be held accountable by law. It was at the very moment when the war began and immediately I, along with my family, did everything to support Ukraine. And immediately a lot of hate from Russia, bots, and messages in direct messages began, saying that everything would be very bad for me and my family. - said the chef.

He recalled that the worst hate attacks began after he became an ambassador for the "Achilles" drone regiment. Then, according to him, he began to receive threats, even messages stating that they knew his place of residence. Bravo suggested that this was the work of Russians.

Russians have many strategies for discrediting. All the information that is circulating now on the Internet and the video that I made… A long time ago for a loved one. There was already a situation in which I was blackmailed. They wanted 3 thousand dollars… But there is nothing terrible in this video and I said "no". And they disappeared. But now, four years later, they are here - Bravo explained.

The chef emphasized that he always writes messages in Ukrainian, even if he doubts the spelling - he uses a translator. He also communicates in English and Spanish, but not in Russian. According to him, the texts that were published are illiterately written and do not correspond to his style.

The text you read… Perhaps they know at most one language. Russians. Everyone heard - I have an accent, but when I write a text - grammar is important to me - he noted.

The host added that he is a "very busy person" and does not spend time on endless correspondence in messengers.

This is absurd. This is fake. I want to say – thank you for the support, people. And to the people who slander – I want to say – see you in court - he concluded.

