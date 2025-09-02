$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 13827 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 39756 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 57989 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 36809 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 83678 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 37195 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 66493 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51549 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 96722 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3120 views

The chef confirmed the authenticity of the video but called the correspondence fake, promising a lawsuit.

"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online

A scandal erupted around the judge of the show "MasterChef" Hector Jimenez-Bravo after the appearance of explicit videos and his alleged correspondence online. The chef admitted that the videos are real, but explained: they were recorded for a loved one and were already used against him for blackmail. He insists that the "leaked" correspondence is fake and promised to take the matter to court, writes UNN.

Details

Explicit videos with Hector Jimenez-Bravo appeared online, as well as messages where the "MasterChef" judge allegedly writes to his victims on Instagram and asks them to switch to TG. There, he supposedly showers them with compliments and shows off a lavish lifestyle. But then - he asks them to send their intimate photos and sends his own, and in the end simply "blocks the victim," as noted online. Also among the correspondence are those that indicate alleged sexual contacts of the host with teenage boys, whom he allegedly invited to his place.

Hector Jimenez-Bravo reacted to the accusations, confirming that the videos where he flirts on camera are real. According to him, these recordings were made for a loved one, and earlier attempts were made to use them for blackmail.

I am currently consulting with lawyers. This is not a joke. The person who slanders must be held accountable by law. It was at the very moment when the war began and immediately I, along with my family, did everything to support Ukraine. And immediately a lot of hate from Russia, bots, and messages in direct messages began, saying that everything would be very bad for me and my family.

- said the chef.

He recalled that the worst hate attacks began after he became an ambassador for the "Achilles" drone regiment. Then, according to him, he began to receive threats, even messages stating that they knew his place of residence. Bravo suggested that this was the work of Russians.

Russians have many strategies for discrediting. All the information that is circulating now on the Internet and the video that I made… A long time ago for a loved one. There was already a situation in which I was blackmailed. They wanted 3 thousand dollars… But there is nothing terrible in this video and I said "no". And they disappeared. But now, four years later, they are here

 - Bravo explained.

The chef emphasized that he always writes messages in Ukrainian, even if he doubts the spelling - he uses a translator. He also communicates in English and Spanish, but not in Russian. According to him, the texts that were published are illiterately written and do not correspond to his style.

The text you read… Perhaps they know at most one language. Russians. Everyone heard - I have an accent, but when I write a text - grammar is important to me

- he noted.

The host added that he is a "very busy person" and does not spend time on endless correspondence in messengers.

This is absurd. This is fake. I want to say – thank you for the support, people. And to the people who slander – I want to say – see you in court

- he concluded.

"MasterChef" host Hector Jimenez-Bravo hinted that he had mobilized to the Armed Forces5/20/25, 12:16 PM • 3710 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyUNN Lite
Fake news
Ukraine