Second medal at the 2024 Paralympics in rowing: Marina Mazhula wins silver medal

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198651 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153677 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152948 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142961 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198468 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187157 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71008 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40422 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51273 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79766 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57752 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202061 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12578 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149915 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149156 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144156 views
Second medal at the 2024 Paralympics in rowing: Marina Mazhula wins silver medal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20066 views

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Mazhula won a silver medal in kayaking at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. She finished second in the 200-meter final in the KL1 class, behind only a representative of Chile.

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Mazhula won the second medal of the 2024 Paralympics in kayaking and canoeing, in the final of the 200-meter kayak single competition in the KL1 class. Written by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

Ukrainian Marina Mazhula is the vice-champion of the Paralympic Games in Paris in kayaking and canoeing. The Ukrainian finished second in the 200-meter kayak single (KL1 class).

In the final of the kayak and canoeing competition at a distance of 200 meters in the KL1 class among women's single kayaks, Mazhula beat Edina Müller from Germany. The Ukrainian athlete took the second place, losing one second to Chilean representative Catherine Vollerman.

Reference

Ukraine currently has 80 medals at the Games in Paris.

Ukraine's Danylina wins silver in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics06.09.24, 12:59 • 31791 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsOlympics

