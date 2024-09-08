Second medal at the 2024 Paralympics in rowing: Marina Mazhula wins silver medal

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Mazhula won the second medal of the 2024 Paralympics in kayaking and canoeing, in the final of the 200-meter kayak single competition in the KL1 class. Written by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Ukrainian Marina Mazhula is the vice-champion of the Paralympic Games in Paris in kayaking and canoeing. The Ukrainian finished second in the 200-meter kayak single (KL1 class).

In the final of the kayak and canoeing competition at a distance of 200 meters in the KL1 class among women's single kayaks, Mazhula beat Edina Müller from Germany. The Ukrainian athlete took the second place, losing one second to Chilean representative Catherine Vollerman.

Ukraine currently has 80 medals at the Games in Paris.

