Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Searches in Chernihiv City Council: what is known

Searches in Chernihiv City Council: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11256 views

Searches are conducted in the city council and other institutions in Chernihiv over the illegal allocation of land for a gas station. Criminal proceedings have been opened over abuse of office.

Searches are conducted in the city council and other institutions in Chernihiv over the illegal allocation of land for a gas station. Criminal proceedings have been opened over abuse of office. This was reported on Thursday by the regional police, UNN reports

Reportedly, investigative actions are being conducted in the Chernihiv City Council in the case of illegal allocation of a land plot. 

The searches are being conducted in the premises of the city council, a municipal enterprise, a commercial structure and the residences of its leaders. 

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Chernihiv region and investigators of the Chernihiv District Police Department exposed the fact of illegal alienation of land of the city's territorial community, which caused significant losses. Without holding an auction, as required by law, the officials granted the company a free right to develop (superficies) a communal land plot. A gas station was subsequently built on this land plot

- the message says. 

Criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of abuse of office by the officials (part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 Procedural decisions will be made after the procedural actions and analysis of the information received, law enforcement officers added. 

More

Acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako commented on the searches in the city council. He stated that "people with machine guns broke into the building".

"The security forces burst in with a resolution demanding documents from 7 years ago for 2017. On this basis, armed men physically blocked the work of the entire city council," Lomako wrote on Telegram. 

Lomako sees this as a continuation of political pressure to paralyze the work of the city council.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

