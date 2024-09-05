Searches in Chernihiv City Council: what is known

Searches are conducted in the city council and other institutions in Chernihiv over the illegal allocation of land for a gas station. Criminal proceedings have been opened over abuse of office. This was reported on Thursday by the regional police, UNN reports.

Reportedly, investigative actions are being conducted in the Chernihiv City Council in the case of illegal allocation of a land plot.

The searches are being conducted in the premises of the city council, a municipal enterprise, a commercial structure and the residences of its leaders.

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Chernihiv region and investigators of the Chernihiv District Police Department exposed the fact of illegal alienation of land of the city's territorial community, which caused significant losses. Without holding an auction, as required by law, the officials granted the company a free right to develop (superficies) a communal land plot. A gas station was subsequently built on this land plot - the message says.

Criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of abuse of office by the officials (part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Procedural decisions will be made after the procedural actions and analysis of the information received, law enforcement officers added.



Acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako commented on the searches in the city council. He stated that "people with machine guns broke into the building".

"The security forces burst in with a resolution demanding documents from 7 years ago for 2017. On this basis, armed men physically blocked the work of the entire city council," Lomako wrote on Telegram.



Lomako sees this as a continuation of political pressure to paralyze the work of the city council.

