Searched for over 3 months: suspect in last year's murder detained
Kyiv • UNN
A 33-year-old man suspected of premeditated murder was detained in Korsun-Shevchenkivske. The body of the 28-year-old victim was found buried in the garden after 3 months of searching.
Police detained a suspect in the premeditated murder of a man who disappeared in Korsun-Shevchenkivske, Cherkasy region. The man had been wanted for more than three months.
This was reported by the police of Cherkasy region, reports UNN.
In November 2024, a woman reported to the Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi police that her 28-year-old grandson had disappeared, gone to the store and never returned home. Operatives, investigators, and analysts launched a comprehensive search operation.
After a search with the help of a sniffer dog, the man was found dead, buried in a local resident's garden. Upon examination, experts found injuries that indicated a violent death.
The police collected material evidence and found important clues in the case. A 33-year-old resident of Korsun-Shevchenkivske, previously convicted, was suspected.
He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

