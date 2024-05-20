The symbol on Oleksandr Usyk's boxing gloves is a monogram of Jesus Christ with the Greek leaders "alpha" and "omega". The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Anton Drobovych, said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

"This symbol is about 1600-1700 years old, and if someone puts it on their clothes, it is only to emphasize that they honor Christianity and its founder. This is the main and only relevant layer of meanings that any person who is more or less educated in these matters should read," Drobovych wrote.

He explained that this symbol is used by the Christian church all over the world, despite the fact that it is used by other groups of people.

"No matter how many Muscovite marginalized people (some even call it a kind of "Forty Forties" fringe) cling to this symbol, they will not even come close to being associated with this sign. After all, the Christian church is its inclusive owner all over the world. Moreover, Catholics are no less happy to use this symbol in architecture, engravings, jewelry, etc. than Orthodox Christians," summarized the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

Usyk became the best boxer in the world regardless of weight category according to The Ring after defeating Fury