SBU drones hit ammunition depots of the Russian 126th Coastal Defense Brigade near Perevalne in Crimea - source
Kyiv • UNN
The SSU carried out a drone strike on ammunition depots of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Federation near Perevalne, Crimea. Ukrainian special services continue to destroy the enemy.
On Friday, May 16, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the ammunition depots of the 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Federation near Perevalne in Crimea, where boxes for storing military equipment, weapons and fuel and lubricants were located. This is reported by UNN sources.
Details
"Yesterday, SBU drones organized a serious "bang" at the ammunition depots of the 126th Separate Guards Brigade of the Coastal Defense of the Russian Federation, which is located near the village of Perevalne in Crimea. There were boxes for storing military equipment, weapons and fuel and lubricants," the source said.
Local residents report smoke over the territory of the military unit itself. The situation is so serious that the Russians even blocked traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which passes by the village of Perevalne. There is also information about the dead Russian soldiers who were at the military warehouse.
"The SBU continues to work effectively on legitimate military targets in the territory of Crimea captured by the Russians. Work to weaken the enemy's military capabilities will continue in the future," an informed source in the SBU said.
In occupied Crimea, Russian warehouses are still detonating after a drone attack: footage of a powerful explosion has been shown16.05.25, 10:36 • 8972 views