SBU detains three arsonists of military vehicles in Donetsk region

Law enforcers detained three more criminals who set fire to military vehicles in Donetsk region on the orders of Russia, the SBU said, UNN reported .

Details

Three residents of Sloviansk were detained. Two of them, aged 17 and 18, acted as part of a group, and the third, a repeat offender who had previously served a sentence for theft, was engaged in arson separately.

Law enforcement officers explained that the defendants were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, where they came to the attention of Russian special services. In exchange for the money, the defendants began to fulfill orders from Russia to set fire to military vehicles in a frontline city.

During the searches of the detainees' homes, flammable mixtures and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized.

SBU investigators served them suspicion notices (in accordance with the crimes committed) under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations committed by a group of persons) - the SBU summarized.

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

Addendum

To fulfill the occupiers' tasks, the offenders first tracked the locations of potential targets and then set them on fire using flammable mixtures. To "report" to the aggressor, the offenders recorded the fires on their own phones.

In this way, they set fire to two military vehicles and then prepared to destroy relay cabinets on local railroad lines.

In this way, the racists hoped to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces units on the eastern front. Law enforcers prevented the enemy's plan and detained all three criminals.

Recall

As a result of a special operation in Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the organizer and three members of a criminal group coordinated by the FSB were detained. Investigators found out that, on the instructions of the Russian special services , their accomplices set fire to official vehicles of the Defense Forces