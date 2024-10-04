SBU detains GRU agent who helped enemy break through to Pokrovsk

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an agent of the Russian GRU who helped the Russians break through to Pokrovsk, the SBU reported on Friday, UNN writes.

SBU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Donetsk region. The offender was reconnoitering the combat positions of Ukrainian troops holding defense in one of the hottest frontline areas - Pokrovsk - the SBU reported on social media.

According to the SBU, the Russian special service focused on fortifications and firing positions of the Armed Forces' ground units, and the enemy also tried to identify the locations of logistics centers for the repair of military equipment and the location of ammunition depots of the Defense Forces.

"In case of receiving intelligence, the occupiers planned to use it to prepare combat operations," the statement said.

The suspect is a 49-year-old unemployed man from Kramatorsk. The SBU officers exposed the traitor at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activities. He was detained at his place of residence.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

