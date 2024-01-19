ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102598 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113072 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143306 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284616 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178279 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

SBU detains Armed Forces colonel and his accomplice who organized kickback scheme for supplying goods to the army

SBU detains Armed Forces colonel and his accomplice who organized kickback scheme for supplying goods to the army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23239 views

The head of one of the departments of the Armed Forces Support Command and the director of a Lviv-based defense equipment supplier were detained on charges of embezzling state funds. Both individuals face up to ten years in prison.

The SBU detained the head of one of the departments of the Armed Forces Support Command and the CEO of a defense supplier who embezzled the army budget. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the head of one of the departments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command, a colonel, and his accomplice, the general director of a Lviv-based defense supplier, set up a scheme to embezzle public funds.

The military official was supposed to receive a bribe of almost USD 45 thousand (more than UAH 1.5 million) from the entrepreneur. In return, he promised to sign a contract with this company for the supply of defense goods for the Armed Forces worth UAH 36 million.

Both defendants were detained in Kyiv, "red-handed" - during the transfer of the first "tranche" of 14.6 thousand US dollars

- the SBU said in a statement.

More than 30 searches were conducted at the offenders' workplaces and residences in Kyiv and Lviv. Computers, mobile phones, electronic data storage devices, documents and draft accounting records with evidence of the criminal scheme were seized. Almost UAH 10 million in cash in the hryvnia equivalent, the origin of which is being investigated.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 368, Part 3 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an undue advantage by an official) and Art. 3 of Art. 369 (offering, promising or giving an undue advantage to an official). Both face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the court's decision, both offenders will be held in custody with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 10 million each.

The Ministry of Defense exposed a "scheme" to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces for almost UAH 1.5 billion: the head of one of the departments faces up to 15 years in prison22.12.23, 21:22 • 28465 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

