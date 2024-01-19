SBU detains Armed Forces colonel and his accomplice who organized kickback scheme for supplying goods to the army

The SBU detained the head of one of the departments of the Armed Forces Support Command and the CEO of a defense supplier who embezzled the army budget. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the head of one of the departments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command, a colonel, and his accomplice, the general director of a Lviv-based defense supplier, set up a scheme to embezzle public funds.

The military official was supposed to receive a bribe of almost USD 45 thousand (more than UAH 1.5 million) from the entrepreneur. In return, he promised to sign a contract with this company for the supply of defense goods for the Armed Forces worth UAH 36 million.

Both defendants were detained in Kyiv, "red-handed" - during the transfer of the first "tranche" of 14.6 thousand US dollars - the SBU said in a statement.

More than 30 searches were conducted at the offenders' workplaces and residences in Kyiv and Lviv. Computers, mobile phones, electronic data storage devices, documents and draft accounting records with evidence of the criminal scheme were seized. Almost UAH 10 million in cash in the hryvnia equivalent, the origin of which is being investigated.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 368, Part 3 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an undue advantage by an official) and Art. 3 of Art. 369 (offering, promising or giving an undue advantage to an official). Both face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the court's decision, both offenders will be held in custody with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 10 million each.

