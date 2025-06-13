SBI has conducted searches at the residence of the President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences - source
Kyiv • UNN
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches of the president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, Yaroslav Hadzalo. The searches are being conducted in a case regarding the embezzlement of property.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches of the president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) Yaroslav Hadzala. This was reported to the UNN journalist by sources in law enforcement agencies.
Details
UNN sources reported that the SBI came with searches to the president of NAAS Hadzala.
The interlocutor also informed that the searches are carried out in the case of embezzlement of property by abuse of office.
Recall
In 2021, the indictment against the president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) Yaroslav Hadzala was sent to court. He was accused of receiving undue benefits in the form of free use of an elite car for including the head of one of the structural subdivisions of NAAS in the list of candidates for filling vacancies of academicians of NAAS and further transferring the relevant materials for consideration by the presidium of NAAS.