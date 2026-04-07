Saudi Arabia closed the only bridge to Bahrain amid a threat from Iran

$43.580.0750.320.01
ukenru
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 98 views
Fasting without harm - how to create a balanced diet and avoid deficiencies
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 2832 views
How to properly bake Easter paska - a priest's explanation
06:00 AM • 12874 views
Oleksandr Katsuba: missiles, personnel shortage, and "dormant" licenses — what's happening with the gas industry
April 6, 06:21 PM • 22967 views
Ukraine offered Russia a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
April 6, 04:58 PM • 41218 views
"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus
April 6, 03:34 PM • 30585 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
April 6, 02:11 PM • 31607 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
April 6, 01:34 PM • 29586 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
April 6, 12:42 PM • 22625 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 23207 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
7m/s
64%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Sumy region, a tractor exploded on an explosive device dropped from an enemy drone - two woundedApril 6, 10:00 PM • 10422 views
Ukraine for the first time surpassed Russia in the number of attack drone launches per month - ABC NewsApril 6, 10:34 PM • 6672 views
Iran presents plan to end war with US and Israel - NYTApril 6, 11:42 PM • 13084 views
Occupiers in Donetsk region are creating a register of child victims of sexual violence and suicides - CNSPhotoApril 7, 12:19 AM • 13394 views
Britain will ban Trump from using its bases for strikes on Iran06:28 AM • 7726 views
Publications
Fasting without harm - how to create a balanced diet and avoid deficiencies
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 98 views
How to properly bake Easter paska - a priest's explanation
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 2832 views
Oleksandr Katsuba: missiles, personnel shortage, and "dormant" licenses — what's happening with the gas industry06:00 AM • 12874 views
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhotoApril 6, 04:13 PM • 25782 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?PhotoApril 6, 11:53 AM • 36178 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years oldApril 7, 12:55 AM • 6186 views
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wifeApril 6, 05:48 PM • 14757 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 25323 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 39498 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 50853 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Pantsir missile system

Saudi Arabia closed the only bridge to Bahrain amid a threat from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Tehran attacked Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province with ballistic missiles. Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power grid over shipping blockade.

Saudi Arabia closed the only bridge to Bahrain amid a threat from Iran

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday closed the only route connecting it to Bahrain after Iran fired missiles at its oil-rich Eastern Province. Tehran's latest strikes came amid calls from Iranian officials for young people to form human chains around power plants to protect them, as the final deadline set by US President Donald Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approached, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Trump threatened to bomb all Iranian power plants and bridges if Iran did not meet his Tuesday 8:00 PM EDT deadline to fully restore shipping through the strategic waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes in peacetime. "The entire country can be destroyed in one night," Trump said.

Trump said Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and that night "might" be Tuesday06.04.26, 20:33 • 10333 views

The Israeli military warned Iranians in Farsi to avoid traveling on trains during the day, presumably hinting at planned strikes on the railway network. "Your presence puts your life in danger," read the warning posted on X.

Iran blocked shipping through the strait after a US-Israeli attack on February 28 that started the war. On Monday, Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wanted a permanent end to the war.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media06.04.26, 13:45 • 5814 views

Early Tuesday morning, Tehran launched seven ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, which authorities said brought down debris near energy facilities after interception. The country's Ministry of Defense spokesman, Major General Turki al-Malki, said the damage was being assessed.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced the closure of the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia with the island kingdom of Bahrain, due to the threat of new Iranian attacks on the Eastern Province.

This 25-kilometer bridge is the only road connection for Bahrain, where the US Navy's 5th Fleet is based, to the Arabian Peninsula.

Separately, activists reported a new wave of strikes on Tehran, for which Israel later claimed responsibility. Iran also shelled Israel, with reports of incoming missiles.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Energy
Social network
Skirmishes
Electricity
Israel
United States Navy
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Iran