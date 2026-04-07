Saudi Arabia closed the only bridge to Bahrain amid a threat from Iran

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday closed the only route connecting it to Bahrain after Iran fired missiles at its oil-rich Eastern Province. Tehran's latest strikes came amid calls from Iranian officials for young people to form human chains around power plants to protect them, as the final deadline set by US President Donald Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approached, UNN reports with reference to AP.

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Trump threatened to bomb all Iranian power plants and bridges if Iran did not meet his Tuesday 8:00 PM EDT deadline to fully restore shipping through the strategic waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes in peacetime. "The entire country can be destroyed in one night," Trump said.

Trump said Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and that night "might" be Tuesday

The Israeli military warned Iranians in Farsi to avoid traveling on trains during the day, presumably hinting at planned strikes on the railway network. "Your presence puts your life in danger," read the warning posted on X.

Iran blocked shipping through the strait after a US-Israeli attack on February 28 that started the war. On Monday, Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wanted a permanent end to the war.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media

Early Tuesday morning, Tehran launched seven ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, which authorities said brought down debris near energy facilities after interception. The country's Ministry of Defense spokesman, Major General Turki al-Malki, said the damage was being assessed.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced the closure of the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia with the island kingdom of Bahrain, due to the threat of new Iranian attacks on the Eastern Province.

This 25-kilometer bridge is the only road connection for Bahrain, where the US Navy's 5th Fleet is based, to the Arabian Peninsula.

Separately, activists reported a new wave of strikes on Tehran, for which Israel later claimed responsibility. Iran also shelled Israel, with reports of incoming missiles.