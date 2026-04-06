US President Donald Trump said at a press conference that Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, adding that this night "could" come on Tuesday evening, reports UNN.

"The whole country could be destroyed overnight, and that night could come tomorrow evening," the US president said.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the US could strike Iran's power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure if Tehran fails to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil pipeline. Over the weekend, he said Iran had until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reach a deal.

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours