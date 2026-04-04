Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran to sign an agreement or open the Strait of Hormuz. The deadline for fulfilling the conditions expires within two days.
US President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that "the time for a deal with Iran is running out" and hell could break loose in 48 hours, UNN reports.
Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz? Time is running out - 48 hours before all hell breaks loose on them. Thank God!
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Recall
An Israeli-linked vessel was attacked by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.
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