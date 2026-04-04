Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours

US President Donald Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that "the time for a deal with Iran is running out" and hell could break loose in 48 hours, UNN reports.

Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz? Time is running out - 48 hours before all hell breaks loose on them. Thank God! - Trump wrote.

Trump stated that the US could easily open the Strait of Hormuz if it had a little more time

Recall

An Israeli-linked vessel was attacked by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Over 40 US allies prepare "Plan B" for the Strait of Hormuz without Trump