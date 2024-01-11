Satellite image confirms a hit on a Russian Armed Forces base in occupied Crimea

The image was posted on the X network by Brady Afrik, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute's Foreign and Defense Policy Research Department. It is not reported which object it is, but it can be assumed that the destruction of the Russian base at the Saki airfield in the village of Novofedorivka was recorded, UNN reports.

Damage from recent Ukrainian strikes on a Russian base in Crimea is visible on new satellite imagery. The facility is more than 120 kilometers from the front line - the statement reads.

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian pilots hit the Russian command center in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence also claimed that the January 4 attack on Crimea destroyed radar.

UNN also reportedthat in the bays of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians are preparing logistics and infrastructure for transportation to the bases in Novorossiysk.