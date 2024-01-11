Satellite image confirms a hit on a Russian Armed Forces base in occupied Crimea

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102538 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113016 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143247 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139894 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177513 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178279 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42148 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74607 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34683 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45100 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64803 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236941 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262126 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64803 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143248 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107374 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107336 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123413 views
Actual
Satellite image confirms a hit on a Russian Armed Forces base in occupied Crimea

Satellite image confirms a hit on a Russian Armed Forces base in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25239 views

Satellite images confirm that the Ukrainian strike damaged a Russian military base in occupied Crimea, 120 kilometers from the front line.

The image was posted on the X network by Brady Afrik, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute's Foreign and Defense Policy Research Department. It is not reported which object it is, but it can be assumed that the destruction of the Russian base at the Saki airfield in the village of Novofedorivka was recorded, UNN reports.

Damage from recent Ukrainian strikes on a Russian base in Crimea is visible on new satellite imagery. The facility is more than 120 kilometers from the front line

- the statement reads.
Image

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian pilots hit the Russian command center in Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence also claimed that the January 4 attack on Crimea destroyed radar.

Recall

UNN also reportedthat in the bays of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians are preparing logistics and infrastructure for transportation to the bases in Novorossiysk.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

