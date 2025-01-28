Russia's night attack on Odesa: residential complex and school damaged

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 72498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92787 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106789 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109787 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103471 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Russia's night attack on Odesa: residential complex and school damaged

Russia's night attack on Odesa: residential complex and school damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34280 views

As a result of the night shelling in Odesa, apartments on the 18th and 19th floors of a residential complex were damaged and windows in four high-rise buildings were smashed. Three people were injured, six cars were destroyed and a school was damaged.

In Odesa, a nighttime attack by Russian proxies damaged apartments in a residential complex and a school. The details were reported by the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov, and the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of the enemy attack, residential buildings in the city were damaged: in one of the residential complexes, parts of apartments on the 18th and 19th floors were destroyed, windows in four high-rise buildings were smashed," the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that several dozen cars were damaged, of which at least 6 cars were completely destroyed by fire. In Odesa, as indicated, 3 victims are currently known, medical assistance was provided at the scene.

According to the mayor of Trukhanov, one of the city's schools was damaged as a result of the Russian attack, and work is underway to close the windows.

Enemy attacked Odesa and the district with a missile and drones: houses and a grain warehouse were damaged, 4 people were injured28.01.25, 08:59 • 33920 views

In Odesa district, at least six private houses and outbuildings were reportedly damaged. A 91-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

