Russia's night attack on Odesa: residential complex and school damaged

In Odesa, a nighttime attack by Russian proxies damaged apartments in a residential complex and a school. The details were reported by the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov, and the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of the enemy attack, residential buildings in the city were damaged: in one of the residential complexes, parts of apartments on the 18th and 19th floors were destroyed, windows in four high-rise buildings were smashed," the prosecutor's office said.

It is noted that several dozen cars were damaged, of which at least 6 cars were completely destroyed by fire. In Odesa, as indicated, 3 victims are currently known, medical assistance was provided at the scene.

According to the mayor of Trukhanov, one of the city's schools was damaged as a result of the Russian attack, and work is underway to close the windows.

Enemy attacked Odesa and the district with a missile and drones: houses and a grain warehouse were damaged, 4 people were injured

In Odesa district, at least six private houses and outbuildings were reportedly damaged. A 91-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital.