Russia's junior volleyball team allowed to participate in tournament in Italy under flag and anthem - CPD

Photo: CPD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Despite official Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, Russian sports are gradually returning to the international arena. In particular, the Russian women's junior volleyball team will take part in the international Cornacchia World Cup tournament, which will be held in Pordenone, Italy, on April 3-6, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

They emphasized that the team of the aggressor country will play under the state flag and anthem.

The CPD believes that such a step creates a dangerous precedent and undermines the very logic of sanctions, as adult teams formally remain suspended, while juniors are already returning to international competitions with national symbols.

Russia uses such cases for propaganda purposes, presenting them as proof of an alleged "breakthrough of isolation" and the ineffectiveness of sanctions. That is why the admission of Russian athletes under state symbols has not only a sporting but also a clear political dimension - noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It should be noted that, as follows from the FIVB decision, in December 2025, the International Volleyball Federation allowed youth and junior athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to participate in international and continental age competitions. This decision was made after the Olympic Summit supported the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board to admit young athletes from Russia and Belarus to international sports without prior restrictions.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the thesis of "sports outside politics" in this case "is manipulative, because in international competitions, athletes primarily represent their state and perform under its symbols. In the case of Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine and continues to kill civilians, such admission actually ignores the reality of the war and undermines trust in international sports.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv imposed sanctions against Russian Paralympians who fought against Ukraine. Among the sanctioned individuals were a fencer, a rower, and a tank driver.