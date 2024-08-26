Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia's suburbs: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
On August 26, 2024, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia district. The strike killed a local resident, injured a woman, and damaged civilian infrastructure. An investigation was launched.
A local resident was killed and a woman was wounded as a result of a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhya region. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .
According to the investigation, on August 26, 2024, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region. A local resident was killed and a woman was injured as a result of the enemy strike
Also, as noted, civilian infrastructure was damaged.
Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
