Russia's attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings damaged, wounded

As a result of Russia's attack on Mykolaiv , residential buildings were damaged, there are wounded, and one person was hospitalized. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"... residential buildings are damaged. About 20 of them are without roofs. Damage to the gas and water supply networks is being repaired by the utility companies. There are wounded people. One person is hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot," said Mr. Senkevych.

According to him, construction crews have already left.

"We will provide people with all the necessary assistance. More details on the numbers will be available later," the mayor summarized.

General Staff: Russia attacked Ukraine with 15 "Shaheds" at night, 12 of them destroyed