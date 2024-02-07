General Staff: Russia attacked Ukraine with 15 "Shaheds" at night, 12 of them destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Russian military launched 15 attack drones against Ukraine, but Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 of them.
The Russian army attacked Ukraine at night using 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. According to the General Staff, the air defense forces destroyed 12 attack drones, UNN reports.
"At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 15 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces and means destroyed 12 attack UAVs," the statement said.
