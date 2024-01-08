Russians strike at Kharkiv

Russian troops strike at Kharkiv, explosions are heard in the city, according to Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov and head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv and the region. Stay in shelters!", - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

"The morning begins with an explosion in the city. More arrivals are possible, so I urge everyone to be careful," Terekhov said.

Addendum

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles.