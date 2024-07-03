Russians shelled Kharkiv district and Borova overnight, 4 wounded

Kharkiv district was attacked at night, two people were reported injured, and in the morning Russian troops attacked Borova, Kharkiv region, also with two victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

July 3, 05:05, Izium district, Borova village. As a result of the shelling a house, an outbuilding and a trade pavilion burned. A man and a woman were injured. July 3, 02:14, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruska Lozova. A house and a car burned down as a result of the shelling. 4 private houses and 3 outbuildings were damaged. A man and a woman were injured - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, hostile attacks were also registered in the region over the past day:

16:12-16:59, Kharkiv, Industrialny district, hit to an enterprise. The blast wave injured two women, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

16:00, Kupyansk district, Novooosynove village, dacha cooperative. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 3 hectares.

15:55, Kupyansk district, Shevchenkove village. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB.

13:30, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

11:50, Kupyansk district, Novooosynove village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

10:30 Kharkiv district, Mali Prokhody village. A man was injured as a result of the shelling by the KAB.

