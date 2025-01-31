Russians shelled a house in Chernihiv region: a local resident was injured

In Chernihiv region, Russian troops fired mortar shells at the Novhorod-Siversk district border, wounding a man, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Russians attacked the border of Novhorod-Siversk region. A 59-year-old civilian man came under mortar fire. The enemy hit his house - Chaus wrote.

According to him, the man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

"The Russian army is just hitting our people. It is vile and insidious. The enemy must be stopped by force!" emphasized Chaus.

The regional police showed the consequences of an enemy strike.

Addendum

This morning, according to Chernihiv police, Russians attacked a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv with a drone strike. As a result of the attack, private houses of local residents were damaged - windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. There were no reports of casualties.

