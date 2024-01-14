Russians shelled 26 settlements in Sumy region overnight: one person wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked 26 settlements in Sumy region, injuring one civilian and damaging buildings and vehicles. An investigation into war crimes has been launched.
Over the past day, January 13, the Russian military fired 38 times at 26 settlements along the border of the region. A total of 222 attacks were recorded. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the occupiers' war crimes, 1 civilian was injured. 21 apartment buildings, 4 private households, 9 vehicles, 2 administrative buildings and 10 outbuildings were damaged
Investigators opened criminal proceedings over these facts under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".
Addendum
The Sumy military administration adds that at night, Russian occupation forces shelled the Seredyno-Bud community with MLRS. Five explosions were recorded.
Recall
A Russian missile strike on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences.